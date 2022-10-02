The unique fundraiser is bringing a little love to Duvall, and a marriage proposal

For the past five years, the Rotary Club of Duvall has led a unique campaign. Each February, residents have the opportunity to purchase a custom message on hearts.

DUVALL, Wash. — The City of Duvall has a lot of heart. This month, that's more than just a catchphrase as the city is quite literally covered in hearts celebrating love and pride for the Snoqualmie Valley.

For the past five years, the Rotary Club of Duvall has led a unique campaign. Each February, residents have the opportunity to purchase a custom message on hearts that are hung up and down Main Street.

“It’s about a mile-stretch from one end of town to the other so come walk the hearts,” said Rotary President Patricia Chapman. “The community loves it and it’s for charity so it’s a win-win!

The cost to customize a heart is $50 per side. That work is done locally by a volunteer Rotarian each year.

The campaign is already sold out in 2022, which is good news for the community organizations it benefits. Chapman said that the fundraising efforts in 2021 totaled up to over $18,000 that was directed to emergency food bank relief and local scholarships.

Volunteers have been hanging the hearts along Main Street for weeks. The messages range from local business pride to personal love notes. There's even a “We miss everyone” heart message hanging in town.

“This year we even have one wedding proposal…the rumor is she said yes,” said Chapman.