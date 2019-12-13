The well-known ice cream chain Full Tilt announced this week plans to close its Capitol Hill store at the end of December.

"I am proud of the team we have had there, and they effort everyone put into making it work. It just didn’t. It is not the right area for us," read a statement on their Facebook page.

The Capitol Hill location is not getting enough customers to support the high cost of renting the space, according to their statement.

The employees will work at the ice cream chain's other locations.

Full Tilt Ice Cream There have been rumors going around, and I just wanted to take a moment and address them. We are going to close our Capitol Hill Store at the end of December. I am proud of the team we have had...

RELATED: Snoqualmie Ice Cream is a Washington legend - 2019's BEST

Full Tilt Ice Cream opened its first location in White Center in 2008. It's since expanded to Columbia City, U-District, and Ballard.

Full Tilt is known for its creative flair. It's not just an ice cream shop, they also feature Northwest beers, sodas, frozen desserts, along with new and vintage arcade and pinball machines, and a wide music selection.

RELATED: Some of the creamiest ice cream we've ever tasted is from Whatcom County