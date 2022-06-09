Friends remember Whidbey Island plane crash victim

The ripples of those lost on that plane are being felt across the Pacific Northwest, one of the people on that plane was Ross Mickel of Ross Andrew Winery.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Mark Canlis and Ross Mickel met in kindergarten and quickly became friends when they learned they shared the same birthday.

“It’s so silly when you’re in your 40s to have a birthday buddy. But you know, he was mine,” said Canlis.

From the moment they became friends in kindergarten, their friendship never faltered.

Ross Mickel, his pregnant wife Lauren Hilty and son Remy Mickel were all on the floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. All 10 people on board, including the pilot, were killed.

Canlis and his family were at Mutiny Bay when the plane crashed. He, along several others, rushed to help.

“They didn’t just disappear alone, people saw it,” said Canlis.

Canlis remembers his friend as a hard worker who was friends with many.

“He fought for people, he fought for relationships, he fought for the community. He worked hard to establish and maintain that and I was lucky enough to be on his shortlist,” said Canlis.

Mickel was a prominent member of the Woodinville wine community. He was the owner of Ross Andrew Wineries.

“He was funny. He was just funny and I think he was funny because he understood people, he understood his audience,” said Amy Young, who had known Mickel since high school. She said he was genuinely hilarious.

Fred Northup Jr. officiated Mickel's wedding to Hilty and said Ross was always excited to see people and they were always excited to see him. Northup Jr. remembered Mickel would write letters on a typewriter and send them to his friends.

"He was present with his eyes and his face and his big, bright heart," said Canlis.

Born on the same day as Mickel, Canlis was with his friend, searching until the end.

“So, I’ll probably open a bottle of his wine and carry on a tradition of celebrating together,” said Canlis.