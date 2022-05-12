Friends and community members remember Bellevue Officer Jordan Jackson

A celebration of life is being held for fallen Bellevue Officer Jordan Jackson Tuesday. He died two weeks ago after he was struck by a car on Bellevue Way.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Friends and community members are remembering Bellevue police officer Jordan Jackson ahead of his memorial service on Tuesday.

It’s hard to recall every moment when you’ve been friends with someone since childhood, but the major ones are etched in Dan Degginger’s memory.

Degginger first met Jordan Jackson in the fifth grade. “We were always talking about how to, at the time, get better at soccer. How do we get better at soccer, how to get better at snowboarding? Now it’s how can we be better parents.”

Through the years, they were always there for each other. “The best friend you could ask for, someone who would drop what he was doing to help you out,” said Degginger.

Jackson died two weeks ago after he collided with a car while riding his patrol motorcycle northbound on Bellevue Way. He was 34 years old.

“It didn’t seem real at the time and in many ways, it still doesn’t,” said Degginger.

On Tuesday, a procession starting at 11:15 a.m. from Southeast 16th street and 148th Avenue Southeast will take Officer Jackson to Meydenbauer Center where his memorial starts at 1 p.m.

“I can’t believe he is gone, he was such a young, vibrant human being. He makes a difference, he made a difference,” said Louise Hankes who was helped by Officer Jackson.

Louise Hankes and her husband, Bill, had a short but impactful interaction with Officer Jackson in a time of need.

“He is a top-notch human being. It’s going to be a loss for everyone on the Eastside. And even the world,” said Bill Hankes.

Louise's car seized up on the I-90 and Officer Jackson arrived to help.

“He was just so warm and friendly and he just made us feel at ease. It felt to me and I think it felt like this to my wife and my daughter that he was going a bit above and beyond his duty,” said Bill Hankes.

Showing that whether you knew him for thirty minutes, or since childhood, Officer Jackson had a lasting impact on every person he met.

"All he ever wanted to do was help people and he did it in the same community he grew up in," said Degginger.