Sea-Tac International Airport and the Port of Seattle have a warning for travelers: Plan ahead and bring your patience this weekend.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest travel days at the airport heading into the Presidents Day weekend. The airport is anticipating nearly 300,000 travelers to pass through the airport over those two days.

Security lines will see peak volumes between 5-7 a.m., 10-11 a.m., and 2-5 p.m.

The airport recommends taking public transportation to avoid traffic backups getting to the Departures level. Light rail, taxes, airport shuttles and ride-share vehicles can all access the airport.

Drivers can try dropping off travelers at the Arrivals level in the morning and picking up people on the Departures level in the evening. This simple trick could save some time and headaches.

Parking space at the airport garage is limited and the eighth floor is closed due to recent snowfall.

High passenger volumes will continue through the weekend.