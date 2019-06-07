FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash — A Friday Harbor senior center said Friday it will resume saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meals after a group of seniors protested the policy.

Mullis Senior Center recently banned the longtime tradition of saying the Pledge before meals. It also removed the American flag, because they said it made some people uncomfortable.

"Things have gotten extremely crazy," said protester Minnie Knych.

Knych was actually cited by the San Juan County Sheriff's Office for trespassing after she wore a sticker in support of the Pledge and refused to leave the center.

That's something Marie Skuffeeda said she'd wear as a badge of honor.

"I've never been arrested," said the 82-year-old. "If I'm going to be arrested for saying the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag of my country then go for it."

Senior center administrators said the move came, because membership is down 30% over the past seven years. They cited one reason as younger, more liberal Baby Boomers being put off by overt signs of patriotism.

The policy has drawn harsh criticism from some circles and has pitted neighbor against neighbor in this place widely considered an island paradise.

"We've had threats, we've had a lot of issues that have made me personally concerned about the safety of this facility and the people who occupy it," said Acting Chairman Stephen Shubert.

The previous chair recently resigned her post, citing health issues brought on by the controversy.

As Shubert prepared to make a surprise announcement to seniors just before lunch Friday dozens of protesters showed up as well. Chants of "I stand for the Pledge" filled the cafeteria.

Shubert then announced the policy had been rescinded. The flag would return, as would the pledge, but there would be conditions. Those currently banned from the senior center would have to sign a code of conduct in order to be readmitted – a statement that received the expected chorus of boos.

As Shubert and the protesters sparred, a dozen or so seniors sat quietly waiting for lunch.

One worker interrupted the ongoing argument saying, "We have lunch to serve for seniors here. If you'd like to take this outside to the parking lot, please do."

To which Shubert could only respond, "This has been an ugly episode."