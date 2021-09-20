Friday Harbor city worker surprised with homemade quilt from Facebook friend

Two online friends who share a passion for positive vibes are now connected in real life with a strong fabric.

The Friday Harbor "Positive Vibes" Facebook group is filled with uplifting posts. As the name would suggest, it’s a collection of heartfelt thoughts and hopeful messages of encouragement.

That's where a unique friendship developed between a retiree and a city worker who share a passion for spreading joy.

Will Blackmon has been living in Friday Harbor for 20 years. He’s worked for San Juan County and the City of Friday Harbor as a maintenance man.

“I water the flowers during the summer. And when fall comes, I swap out the watering can for a rake and chase after the leaves” Blackmon joked.

Kitty Sorgen is a self-proclaimed “time millionaire.” She is retired and spends much of her time spreading positivity online and in her community.

She noticed Blackmon’s posts and would often share them when she wasn’t posting about her handmade quilts. The pair met in person at a local film premiere in August and Blackmon told Sorgen he loved her quilts. A spark of inspiration was born and Sorgen got to work making Blackmon a custom quilt.

Blackmon’s work in the city may be a job, but Sorgen says his real impact is making people happy, “He’s always got a big smile on his face and spreads so much light.”

Sorgen surprised Blackmon with his own quilt that features his faith and family. Blackmon has four children and each are represented on what’s known as the “inspiration” quilt.

“Will is an inspiration and he deserves to know what he means to so many people in this community.”

Blackmon was moved by the personal touches sewn into his new quilt and upon receiving it had one reaction, “Well, can I just take the day off and we can snuggle in this thing?!”