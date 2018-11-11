Seattleites and tourists know it well. In plain sight, just blocks from the Fremont Troll, used to sit the "Center of the Universe."

This week the "Center of the Universe" sign went missing. According to a post in the Fremont Arts Council Facebook page, a woman broke the sign and placed it in her car before driving away.

A short, 3-second video posted on the page backs up the claim.

KING 5 sent a photographer to the area and confirmed its disappearance.

The Fremont Arts Council encourages anyone with information about the sign to call 206-547-7440.

The Fremont Chamber of Commerce has a short bit of history about the sign on its website:

According to reliable sources, Fremont lies in a special geophysical local. Stay long enough and you too, will notice an odd gravitational pull, the inability to stay away, the overwhelming urge to return again and again.

In 1991, after a careful and considered study of these effects, Fremont Scientists, determined the Center of the Universe to be at the intersection of N Fremont Ave and 35th St N – with the reasoning that this local can neither be proven, nor disproven!

The sign is on a traffic island at the intersection of North Fremont Avenue and North 35th Street, which residents of Fremont have considered to mark the center of the universe since the early 1970s. In 1994, the Metropolitan King County Council proclaimed it officially.

© 2018 KING