Police activity blocked both directions of I-5 near Lakewood at Gravelly Lake Drive during the Tuesday evening commute.

A standoff ended on the freeway around 5:15 p.m., according to Lakewood Police Spokesman Chris Lawler. One person was taken into custody.

Traffic is slowly moving again in one southbound lane. Two lanes remain blocked traveling northbound.

Lawler said the incident started with an SUV speeding on southbound I-5 around 4 p.m. The driver would not pull over for officers in pursuit.

The vehicle was going more than 100 mph, according to police. The SUV exited southbound I-5 at Bridgeport and then got back on and continued speeding.

The vehicle was weaving in and out traffic and eventually struck a semi, causing that truck to spin out and crash over the jersey barrier, blocking the northbound lanes.

Police negotiated with the driver involved in the collision. Just after 5:15 p.m., the driver got out of the SUV and was taken into police custody.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says they will have to repair the jersey barrier once police have cleared the scene.

