King County Metro, Pierce Transit to begin accepting Free Youth Transit Pass

Beginning Thursday, those 18 and under can ride transit for free across Puget Sound, including King County Metro, Pierce Transit, Sound Transit and more.

SEATTLE — Those 18 and younger will finally be able to catch a free transit ride in multiple Puget Sound communities beginning Sept. 1, thanks to the Free Youth Transit Pass.

Beginning Thursday, young riders can use their blue youth and student ORCA cards, show their student identification or simply board and ride free, according to King County Metro.

Of the 329,000 students enrolled in public and private K-12 schools in King County, only around 25,000 students had access to subsidized ORCA cards during the school year, according to King County Executive Dow Constantine's office. King, Snohomish, Pierce and Kitsap counties have an estimated 645,000 youth population aged 6-18.

“Free Youth Transit Pass is a generational pivot that builds a more equitable and sustainable future for our youth while connecting them to opportunity and providing needed financial help for families,” said Constantine.

The transit agencies accepting the Free Youth Transit Pass beginning Thursday include King County Metro, King County Water Taxi, Pierce Transit, Sound Transit, Community Transit, Kitsap Ferries, Kitsap Transit and Skagit Transit.

Washington State Ferries will begin accepting the Free Youth Transit Pass on Oct. 1, excluding vehicles.

The Free Youth Transit Pass is made possible by funding from the state's Move Ahead Washington transportation package, which was signed into law earlier this year.

King County Metro is expected to receive an estimated $31.7 million in grant funding to implement the Free Youth Transit Pass. King County said the funding exceeds the estimated $10 million in annual fare revenue from those under 19.