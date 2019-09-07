SEATTLE, Washington — Having a fiance in law enforcement or the military can come with its own set of daily stresses, whether that's worrying about safety on the job or moving to a new assignment, sometimes far away from family.

Tack on planning a wedding, and the stress only escalates.

There's a bridal boutique with locations in Seattle, Tacoma and Portland that wants to make it easier for those brides-to-be.

From July 8-14, brides who are in the military, work as first responders, or whose partners are, can register online to receive a free wedding dress at the consignment boutique Brides for a Cause.

Brides for a Cause sells donated wedding dresses at anywhere from 30% to 70% of a gown's original cost. But military brides can choose any dress in the shop for free, no matter the price tag on the gown.

There is a $40 application fee for those who qualify.

The deal is made possible through the national organization Brides Across America. Click here to register.

Click here for locations of Brides for a Cause and more information about the dress giveaway.