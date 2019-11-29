SEATTLE — Washington State Parks will waive entrance fees to more than 100 parks for Autumn Day on Friday.
Day-use visitors will not need a Discover Pass to get into any Washington State Parks.
Visitors will still need a Discover Pass to access lands managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Department of Natural Resources.
The Discover Pass costs $30 annually or $10 for a day pass.
RELATED: Summit Lake: Ben There, Done That
RELATED: Tips to prepare for hiking in the mountains this fall
There are usually 12 free days each year. Nov. 29 is the last free day in 2019.
Here are the free days in 2020:
- Jan. 1 — New Year’s Day
- Jan. 20 — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
- March 19 — State Park’s 107th birthday
- April 11— Spring day
- April 22 — Earth Day
- June 6 — National Trails Day
- June 7 — Fishing Day
- June 13 — National Get Outdoors Day
- Aug. 25 — National Park Service
- Sept. 26 — National Public Lands Day
- Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
- Nov. 27 — Autumn day
Find a state park here.