An event at Seattle's CenturyLink Field Event Center provided free services on Wednesday to people experiencing homelessness — or those on the verge of it.

United Way of King County organized the Community Resource Exchange, which included housing and employment resources, haircuts, hygiene care packages, child care help, and more.

Organizers said up to 1,500 people received help on Wednesday. "Without a doubt, the common things that they're looking for are dental services, haircuts and housing and whatever we can give them on this day makes their day a little bit better."

Click here for more information and see other resources on the event's Facebook post: