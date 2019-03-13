An event at Seattle's CenturyLink Field Event Center will provide free services on Wednesday to people experiencing homelessness — or those on the verge of it.

United Way of King County is organizing the Community Resource Exchange, which includes housing and employment resources, haircuts, hygiene care packages, child care help, and more.

The services will be offered in the East Hall of the Event Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m on Wednesday, March 13.

Click here for more information and see other resources on the event's Facebook post: