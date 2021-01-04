Need a ride to your vaccine appointment? Transit offers options in Puget Sound

Pierce Transit and Sound Transit are offering free fares for passengers on their way to getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

SEATTLE — Public transit options will accommodate the growing number of adults in Washington who will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks. Some of the options will be free.

Pierce Transit is now providing free bus rides for passengers who are traveling to a vaccine appointment location along its bus route.

Passengers should be able to show they are heading to or from a vaccine appointment via printed, email, text or verbal confirmation, according to Pierce Transit.

Sound Transit has already been offering free Link light rail service for passengers traveling to their vaccine appointment.

"This is open to actually any vaccination along light rail, so it's your pharmacy, it's your medical system, wherever you could get your vaccine, the day of your appointment, Link is free to you," Sound Transit Public Information Officer John Gallagher said.

Sound Transit Link light rail fares normally are based on distance and range from $2.25 to $3.25.

For many, booking a vaccine appointment is only half the battle. The other half is getting to the appointment.

"It's just so essential for the people we're providing rides for," said Hollianne Monson, Program Director of Volunteer Services of Catholic Community Services.

The organization helps adults 60 years or older and adults with disabilities with various services that allow them to live independently in their own homes.

Services include help with yard work, housework, and certain transportation like trips to the grocery store and doctor's appointments. In recent months, providing rides for high-risk individuals who do not have the means to drive, has become a growing need.

Monson said the ride service relies on their volunteer pool.

"In King County, we have somewhere around 75 drivers. We could definitely do with at least double that," Monson said.

Those interested in confirming their eligibility for the Catholic Community Services ride option can call 206-328-5787.

King County Metro does not offer free fares for passengers traveling to their vaccine appointment, but it does offer reduced fares for seniors, people with disabilities, youth, and people with low incomes.

The Metro system also provides a variety of app-based, on-demand ride services for people who need additional transportation from a light rail stop.