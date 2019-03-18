With spring just around the corner, it's time to think about exploring the beautiful flowers and other plants that populate western Washington. Besides the University of Washington cherry blossoms in late March and Skagit Valley tulips in April, here are five gardens to see other beautiful flora and fauna.

Send your spring photos to KING 5 on Facebook and Instagram with #K5Spring.

Carl S English Jr Botanical Garden – Ballard

Take a stroll near the Ballard Locks through the Carl S. English Jr. Botanical Garden. See over 500 plant species and many colorful flowers at this walk-only park. The garden’s namesake also discovered three rare plants: Talinum okanoganense (fameflower), Lewisia rupicola (bitter root), and Claytonia nivalis (spring beauty). Admission is free and the garden is open 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. during the week.

Address: 3015 NW 54th St, Seattle, WA 98107

Woodland Park Rose Garden – Seattle

Calling all rose-lovers! The Woodland Park Rose Garden is one of the only certified test gardens in the country, meaning it gets new varieties before they’re available to home gardeners. The garden is open every day of the year, and admission is free. You can even view a list of all the types of the roses there.

Address: the zoo's South Entrance at the intersection of N. 50th Street and Fremont Ave. N. (750 N. 50th Street)

Washington Park Arboretum – Seattle

See plants from all over the world at the Washington Park Arboretum, which is managed by the University of Washington and the City of Seattle. The Pacific Connections Garden is home to plants from countries that touch the ocean like New Zealand, Chile, China and Australia. There's even more to discover in the arboretum like "Azalea Way" and "Rhododendron Glen" and it's a good spot for bird-watching, too. Admission is free to all areas of the arboretum except the Japanese Garden, every day from dawn until dusk.

Address: 2300 Arboretum Drive E Seattle, WA 98112

Bonhoeffer Botanical Gardens – Stanwood

If you’re driving north to see the Skagit Valley tulip field (or daffodils a few weeks earlier) take a quick detour off I-5 to the Bonhoeffer Botanical Gardens in Stanwood. The garden is ADA accessible with one mile of wheelchair access, glass art installations from nearby Pilchuck Glass School, boast a completely native garden, a picturesque 115 years-old church building, and 16 kiosks meant to attract certain species of butterflies and birds. In the spring, about 400,000 narcissus bulbs bloom and create a yellow carpet in the church yard. Admission is free.

Address: 2420 300th St NW, Stanwood, WA; about a 45-minute drive north on I-5 from Seattle.

Kruckberg Botanic Garden – Shoreline

Enjoy over 2,000 species of plants at the Kruckberg Botanic Garden in Shoreline. Dr. Arthur Kruckberg, a UW professor of Botany, and his wife Maureen (an impressive botanist in her own right) moved to the area in the 1950s when much of the land was still rural. The garden features many plants native to the Pacific Northwest as well as a few exotics, mostly from China and Japan. Admission is free, and the garden is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from March until September between 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Address: 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177; about a 20-minute drive north of Seattle on I-5.

Bellevue Botanical Garden – Bellevue

At 53 acres, the Bellevue Botanical Garden has something for just about anyone to enjoy. There are multiple gardens, glen, trails and more that showcase a variety of colors for visitors to see. There's even a space dedicated to rhododendrons, the state's official flower, that boasts over 50 of plants. The garden is open all year from dawn until dusk.

Address: 12001 Main Street Bellevue WA 98005

Highline Seatac Botanical Garden – SeaTac

Visit multiple gardens featuring a kaleidoscope of colors. See a 100 years-old gnarled laceleaf Japanese maple at the Seike Japanese Garden, fragrant blooms in the Sensory Garden, vibrant climbing roses in the Seattle Rose Society Celebration Garden and a unique water feature in Elda Behm’s Paradise Garden. Gaze at beautiful flowers beds featuring blooms from the King County Iris Society, Puget Sound Daylily Club and Puget Sound Fuchsia Society. The garden is open every day from dawn until dusk.

Address: 13735 24th Ave S SeaTac, WA 98168