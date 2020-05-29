You can fish for free in Washington next weekend

You don't need a fishing license in Washington state on June 6-7.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Anglers, get your fishing poles ready. You can fish for free in Washington state next weekend.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says “Free Fishing Weekend” is set for June 6-7 this year.

During free fishing weekend, fishing licenses are not required of anyone to fish in Washington state. All other fishing rules still apply, including size and bag limits and catch record card requirements.

A vehicle access pass that comes with a fishing license, Discover Pass for state parks and several fishing endorsements are also not required during free fishing weekend. However, a Discover Pass will be required on Washington State Department of Natural Resources’ lands both days.

All other fishing rules still apply, including size and bag limits and catch record card requirements.

Catch record cards, which are required for some species, are available free at hundreds of sporting goods stores and other license dealers throughout the state. Visit the license vendors page to locate a license dealer.

Anglers are asked to follow state guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic by continuing to recreate in their local communities, traveling only with family or other members of their immediate household, and practicing physical distancing. They should also checked ahead of time to see if their destination is open, as some local marinas or facilities remain closed.

Those who take part in the event can also participate in the WDFW 2019 Trout Fishing Derby and redeem blue tags from fish caught over the weekend. Prizes totaling more than $40,000 are up for grabs.

Idaho's Free Fishing Days are set for June 12-13, 2020.

Idaho Fish and Game staff and volunteers will set up several free events at local fishing waters throughout the state to help first-timers discover the joys of fishing.

There are a limited number of loaner rods and reels available to practice with, but those with their own equipment are encouraged to bring it.