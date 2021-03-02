Homicide not suspected after body found at Pierce County recycling plant

Pierce County law enforcement do not suspect homicide after a body came into a Frederickson facility with a load of recyclables.

FREDERICKSON, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department does not believe a man whose body was found at a recycling facility was a victim of homicide.

The sheriff’s department said Wednesday that the autopsy is complete, and the man’s family was notified.

However, law enforcement will wait for the medical examiner to release the cause and manner of death before they can confirm it was not a homicide.

Workers at Pioneer Recycling Services in Frederickson found the man’s body, which came in with a load of recyclables on Jan. 28.