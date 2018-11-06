The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center announced Monday it will lease the historic Seattle City Light Lake Union Steam Plant.

Fred Hutch expects to move into the Steam Plant by fall 2019 once it’s renovated.

The 106,000 square-foot expansion is located at 1201 Eastlake Avenue East, several blocks from Fred Hutch’s current South Lake Union campus.

Also see: Seattle man summits Everest to raise money for cancer research

The Steam Plant is currently occupied by ZymoGenetics, a biotherapeutic company.

The building's location, combined with ZymoGenetics’ current infrastructure were key factors in signing a 10-year, full-building lease for the space, according to Fred Hutch.

"With world-class lab space already onsite, the Steam Plant saves us time that a full build-out would otherwise require while providing another base for the critical work our growing team of researchers, faculty and staff do every day,” Dr. Gary Gilliland, Fred Hutch president and director, said in a release.

An internal steering committee will recommend which teams should occupy the space by the end of August.

The Steam Plant received historic preservation status in 1994.

© 2018 KING