Seattle skyline glows orange to support national cancer research at Fred Hutch

SEATTLE — The city of Seattle will have a special sparkle this week as the skyline glows orange for Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center as it celebrates its annual Obliteride fundraiser.
Obliteride is a community fundraising event that happens every year in Seattle. It's a walk/ride/run event that raises money for Fred Hutchinson cancer research.
This year, due to the pandemic, the in-person event was reimagined.
Despite this year being a virtual event, participation numbers are at an all-time high, according to the organization.
Obliteride removed the fundraising minimums and encouraged participants to choose the activity they love: biking, running, walking, swimming or paddling.
Obliteride culminates with a live virtual event on Saturday evening, but the city is celebrating all week long.
“Glow Orange Week” kicked off on Monday night with numerous Seattle businesses participating. The Russell Investment tower lit up with “FH” and the Amazon Spheres glowed bright orange. Even the 520 floating bridge has an orange tint this week.