Seattle skyline glows orange to support national cancer research at Fred Hutch

Despite this year being a virtual event, sign-up numbers are at an all-time high, according to the organization.

SEATTLE — The city of Seattle will have a special sparkle this week as the skyline glows orange for Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center as it celebrates its annual Obliteride fundraiser.

Obliteride is a community fundraising event that happens every year in Seattle. It's a walk/ride/run event that raises money for Fred Hutchinson cancer research.

This year, due to the pandemic, the in-person event was reimagined.

Obliteride removed the fundraising minimums and encouraged participants to choose the activity they love: biking, running, walking, swimming or paddling.

Obliteride culminates with a live virtual event on Saturday evening, but the city is celebrating all week long.