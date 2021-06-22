List: Fourth of July fireworks shows across Puget Sound region

Despite the challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, quite a few Fourth of July celebrations are scheduled throughout the region.

Editor's Note: The above video is of the 2019 Fourth of July fireworks show over Lake Union.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced countless events, celebrations and holidays around the world to be canceled.

Now, with Fourth of July approaching, many cities and organizations are having to cancel their usual celebrations as the virus and its effects continue to wreak havoc on our daily lives.

However, with more and more people getting vaccinated, some areas across western Washington are seeing the return of their prized Independence Day events, including parades, races and, perhaps most importantly, fireworks.

The following is a list of Fourth of July events with fireworks shows scheduled to take place this year in the Puget Sound Region:

SNOHOMISH COUNTY

Edmonds is hosting its popular "An Edmonds Kind of 4th" despite a tight timeline and initial lack of participation. Along with the early morning 5K race and midday parade, the city's chamber of commerce is hosting a fireworks show at 10 p.m. over Civic Field. As a special thanks to participants and the community, the chamber has nearly doubled the number of fireworks with more than 900 shells expected to explode for Fourth of July.

The "Thunder on the Bay" fireworks show in Everett is returning for 2021 and going bigger than ever, too. Visit Everett announced that this year's celebration will feature a new 22-minute display set to explode above Port Gardner Bay. The show is set to begin around 10 p.m. with the culmination of Everett's "July Fourth" festival.

Monroe will also host its "USA Birthday Bash" at the Evergreen Speedway. Admission isn't free as this fireworks show is preceded by boat races, bus races and stunts. Ticket prices for the event run from $12 to $22 and children five years old and under are free. The action runs from 4:30-10 p.m. with the grand finale fireworks show scheduled to end the event.

KING COUNTY

Bellevue is bringing back its first public event since March 2020 with its July 4 fireworks show over downtown. Residents will have free parking after 7 p.m. at The Bellevue Collection. They'll be able to watch the 15- to 17-minute show from the Bellevue Downtown Park, which will open as a viewing area. The first firework is slated to take off around 10:05 p.m.

"The Great Carnation 4th of July Celebration" will be back with a grand finale fireworks show. Slated to begin at 10:10 p.m., Carnation's fireworks will cap off a parade, the annual 5K featuring a new course at Remlinger Farms and a live concert at Tolt Commons with music from The Marshall Law Band & Garrett Hendricks .

Emerald Downs in Auburn will host horse races and a fireworks show on July 3. Admission will cost $10 for adults and $5 for anyone four to 17 years old with upgraded seats available. Gates will open at 1 p.m. and the fireworks show will close the night.

Seafair's Fourth of July event in Seattle will once again be virtual this year. That means no in-person air show nor any fireworks lighting up Lake Union like in years past. However, the virtual celebration will feature an hour-long TV special featuring past fireworks shows over Lake Union. The show will air on KING 5 at 10 p.m.

SOUTH SOUND

Joint Base Lewis-McChord is hosting its own Fourth of July celebration with food trucks and fireworks at Cowan and Memorial Stadiums. The event will begin in the midway at 7 p.m. with food trucks with the fireworks show taking place around 10:15 p.m.

At Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, the Rainiers will take on the Reno Aces on July 3. That means the traditional Cheney Stadium "July 3rd Fireworks Extravaganza" lives on with a fireworks show to conclude the game. The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 7:05 p.m. While there are no fireworks on Fourth of July, the two teams will go head to head again with a 12:35 p.m. first pitch. The game will feature a "4th of July BBQ Special" on the stadium's party deck.

Washington State Fairgrounds will also be hosting its Fourth of July event on July 3 with live music and a drive-in fireworks show. The fairgrounds will be open starting at 3 p.m. with food trucks and a night market. The "Red, White & Kaboom Drive-In Fireworks Celebration" will begin around 10 p.m. Those interested in securing a lot for their vehicle must purchase their tickets in advance.

Tumwater in Thurston County will be holding its own Fourth of July event with the "Red, White and Blue Drive-Thru" at city hall. Attendees will stay in their vehicles throughout the event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The show will be complemented by the "Thunder Valley Fireworks Show" at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course Driving Range. It is expected to begin at 10:15 p.m.

While they don't have a show yet, the Kingston 4th of July Celebration Committee over in Kitsap County is still hoping to raise $40,000 to put on a Fourth of July parade, music festival and fireworks show. While the event is still not guaranteed, the committee hopes to put on a fireworks show over the Port of Kingston.

According to the committee's website, it needs another $6,000 to $10,000 to cover the costs of the fireworks, parade and incidentals.