In search of a new place to live? Four Washington cities made a national list of the Top 100 Places to Live. Vancouver, Pullman, Spokane, and Richland all cracked the list.

The list, published by Livability, specified affordability as the most important attribute and excluded any city with a median home value higher than $250,000.

Livability partnered with Ipsos, a market research company, to conduct its survey, in which it asked 1,000 millennials what was most important to them when choosing a location to live. Affordability was the No. 1 answer, followed by future career opportunities; climate; ease of mobility; and arts, culture and recreation opportunities.

Richland was the highest ranked city in the Pacific Northwest to make the list at No. 30 with a livability score of 631. Livability cited Richland’s “bulletproof economy” and “some of the most affordable housing prices in Washington” — its median home value is $236,283 — as a big reason for its spot on the list.

Vancouver ranked No. 37 with a “livability score” of 627, with “its affordability, engaging amenities and the community’s dedication to health” as its main draws. Livability writes that even though Vancouver is often overshadowed by Portland, it's “finally drawing much-deserved attention with its burgeoning art scene, outdoor recreation and superior health care options.” Vancouver’s median home value checked in at $244,744.

Spokane also made the list at No. 41, with a livability score of 624. Not only are Spokane’s home values among the lowest in the state of Washington, at $194,998, but Livability said it also earned high marks because of its amenities — “an abundance of parks, lakes (there are 76 lakes within 50 miles of Spokane!), museums, and fantastic music and food scenes.”

Pullman came in at No. 85, with a livability score of 610. The small college town (population 31,502) scored high in health, education and infrastructure. “If being active in the outdoors and working in the health and education industries fits with your dream lifestyle, this small Washington city might be perfect for you,” Livability wrote. Pullman’s median home value is $237,872.

Boise, Idaho was the No. 1 city on the list with a livability score of 674.

The Top 10 cities are listed below. To see the complete list, click here.