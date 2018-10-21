One person was killed and three others were injured during a shooting at the New World VIP Lounge in Lakewood early Sunday morning.

Police say three unknown shooters may have fired inside the club and outside of the building in the 8700 block of South Tacoma Way. Approximately 20 shots were fired.

Three of the four people shot were taken to the hospital by first responders - one later died from his injuries. A fourth victim was dropped off by friends.

The three surviving victims are expected to survive.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business captured the suspects running away.

Witnesses described the shooters to police as three black males in their 20s or 30s. One was wearing a track outfit. They left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Police want to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the shooting. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Tacoma/Pierce County Crime Stoppers, or via the Lakewood police website.

