Former State Senator Joe Fain has been named CEO of the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce.

Fain lost his re-election bid back in November after an allegation of rape was made against him.

Candace Faber said Fain attacked her in a hotel room more than 10 years ago, an allegation Fain denies.

Bellevue Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Josh Marti released the following statement Thursday:

"Anyone who alleges a sexual assault deserves to be heard and treated with respect and fairness. Joe has denied the allegations and called for an investigation into these serious allegations. There are official avenues where the rights of both parties are protected, and that’s the appropriate way for the claims to be investigated. We would support such an investigation.

The Bellevue Chamber does not have the authority or capability to conduct a detailed investigation into the specific allegations. In the absence of a conclusion from an official investigation, we did our due diligence via a thorough interview and reference process. This included interviewing and seeking feedback from a large number of people who have known or worked with Joe over the years. They consistently spoke to his track record as a very effective bipartisan leader, advocate, and problem solver – and to his character."

RELATED: Senate halts investigation into rape claims against Sen. Fain