Former Seattle SuperSonics star Kevin Durant is now featured on the side of an Alaska Airlines 737-900ER.

The design shows Durant, who now plays for the Golden State Warriors, with his arms spread wide across the length of the fuselage -- showing off his "wingspan."

The airline says the design is made up of 34 decals and covers 560 square feet of the fuselage. It took technicians the equivalent of six days to install.

Durant is one of just two remaining active players in the NBA who played for the Seattle SuperSonics before the team moved to Oklahoma City in 2008. The other is Jeff Green, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both Durant and Green will face off starting Thursday in the NBA Finals for a shot at the championship.

Durant and the Warriors will be involved in the final NBA game to ever be played at KeyArena before renovation begins to welcome a possible NHL team. The Warriors will face a yet-to-be-named team in a preseason game this fall.

Alaska says it has a partnership with Durant to support youth and education programs in the San Francisco Bay Area.

