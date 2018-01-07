Former President Bill Clinton was in Seattle Saturday promoting his new book.

Clinton spoke before a huge crowd at McCaw Hall about his political thriller, "The President is Missing." It's the first time a president has collaborated with best selling crime novelist James Patterson on a fiction novel.

"To go missing, meaning you give up your Secret Service protection and you're just out there, is much more difficult. And the book explains why, under the law, anybody protected by the Secret Service, except the president, can sign off of it," Clinton told the audience. "You can basically say I assume the risk of my own safety. I have reasons. I want a week off."

The book focuses on a cyber attack on America's infrastructure. Clinton hopes the book will help raise awareness about our vulnerabilities in this country and the importance of boosting cybersecurity.

Former President Clinton also addressed the current climate of a divided nation, saying Americans shouldn't lose hope.

“This is not a time for despair. This is a time for citizen activism,” he said.

