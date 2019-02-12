Editor's note: Video originally aired in November 2019 when a mother said Seattle Children's may have misled her about mold issues

Three former child patients plan to file a class action lawsuit against Seattle Children's after being exposed to Aspergillus mold at the hospital.

Lawyers for the former patients are planning to file the lawsuit on Monday morning and address questions during a 1 p.m. press conference in Seattle.

Karen Koehler, of the SKKM Law office, said if class certification is granted, "the lawsuit seeks to encompass all child patients who contracted Aspergillus while hospitalized at the Sandpoint facility between 2000 to the present time."

The lawsuit claims the patients were exposed to Aspergillus mold due to building management negligence.

RELATED: King County to make Aspergillus mold infections reportable to public health

Since 2001, six patients have died and 14 were infected by Aspergillus mold in the hospital's air filtration system.

Seattle Children's CEO Jeff Sperring said the hospital plans to install custom in-room HEPA filtration systems in 10 operating rooms, which will keep the rooms closed through the end of January.

"At the time we believed these were isolated incidents. We now believe these infections were likely caused by the air handling system that served our operating rooms," Sperring said in mid-November. "Looking back we should have made the connection sooner. Simply put, we failed."

RELATED: What is Aspergillus? Mold behind Seattle Children's closures explained