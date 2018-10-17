Island County prosecutors allege a former Oso pastor stole thousands of dollars meant for victims of the 2014 landslide.

Gary Ray, 57, worked at the Oso Community Chapel when the landslide struck. The landslide killed 43 people and left behind a path of devastation. In total, prosecutors say Ray pocketed $40,000 donated to victims.

Ray was charged with three counts of first-degree theft on Oct. 5.

Island County Sheriff's Office detectives first learned of the theft in March 2017. Deputies were contacted for concerns of embezzling at Restoration Church Camano. A detective began an investigation following tips and payments that lead to the alleged $40,000 theft, according to charging documents.

The money meant for landslide victims came from two separate donations. Both were transferred or deposited into personal accounts monitored by Ray.

According to the investigating detective, Ray confessed last year to taking the funds with no intention of delivering to their intended target.

The charging documents allege Ray was fired from the Oso church a couple months after the slide. Before his termination, he started Restoration Church Camano and worked there for several years.

Ray is expected to make his next court appearance on Oct. 22.

