SEATTLE — The escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran have caught the attention of the international community. Former CIA Analyst and Targeter Nada Bakos works in Seattle as a consultant and said she’s alarmed by the response she’s seeing from both sides.

Bakos spent about a decade working for the CIA and said she has concerns about how President Trump is responding to the situation.

“I’m not sure that this White House grasps the concept around the processes that are in place to deal with situations of escalation like this,” Bakos said.

Bakos said she would like to see diplomacy.

“I think the appropriate response at this point is for the White House to work on some kind of diplomatic language and achievable principles that Iran could actually buy into and achieve.”

If the White House made some headway with talks, Bakos said the U.S. might be able to get some oversight of Iran’s nuclear program.

“I don’t see any diplomacy happening at this point. I see a lot of rhetoric and a lot of demands and a lot of ratcheting up of aggressive tactics on both sides,” she explained.

Bakos worked in the CIA during the buildup to the war with Iraq and wrote a book about that experience called The Targeter. She said she advised against the war and worries we’re heading down the road to make the same mistakes.

“Without allies, without extreme planning about what you do after you take any kind of military action, you’re in for a long drawn out war,” Bakos explained.