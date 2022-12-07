Foreign travelers help rescue man from Skykomish River

The group was staying at a cabin on a private road when the spotted the man in the water.

INDEX, Wash. — A man was recused from the Skykomish River after a group spotted him just feet away from Canyon Falls and altered authorities.

Cousins Zac and Samara Chan are from the United Kingdom and on a three-week trip in the United States. They were staying at a cabin along a private road on the Skykomish River. They spotted the man while driving over a bridge near Canyon Falls.

"He was on this rock clinging for his life. He was about two meters away from Canyon Falls, which is this waterfall that goes through this sort of rocky canyon. Basically looked unsurvivable," said Zac.

The Chans and the rest of their group got as close to the man as they could to assess the situation and assured him they had called 911 for help.

"We weren't going to be able to save him. We didn't have rope. We didn't have any training and I wasn't going to jump-in and just be another victim," said their friend, Josh Kristoffersen.

Kristoffersen, who is a Washington native, said a responder showed up with a rope in roughly eight minutes, however it took 30 minutes for the full recue team to arrive.

"They threw him the loop. He got the loop around himself with one hand and I think they just told him to let go because he just let go and they pulled him up. Half a second after he let go he was already on the rock. It was a very swift action," said Kristoffersen.

"It was actually relieving seeing them do the whole operation because it looked like they knew what to do," said Samara.

Last summer, at least three people died along the Skykomish River.

Snohomish Fire and Rescue is well-prepared for water rescues but hope it's a skill they don't have to use. This summer due to a wet spring the river is running high and fast.

The two travelers are now witnesses to the dangers of the Skykomish River and the group hopes this recue serves as a reminder to stay out of the water.