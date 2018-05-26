This summer you will have a chance to buy a plane that’s flown the some of Washington state's most recognizable names.

On July 1, the Washington State Patrol has the authority to sell one of its two King Air twin-engine propellor planes.

WSP Capt. Johnny Alexander says the asking price for the 1983, six-passenger plane, should be around $350,000.

The state will hire a broker to handle the sale.

There is a catch: the plane needs a new engine and has not flown since 2014.

WATCH: Check out the plane

“The King Air, unfortunately, is in significant need for repairs and maintenance and we don’t have the funding for that,” said Alexander.

Governors Jay Inslee, Chris Gregoire, and Gary Locke have all flown the plane as passengers - so has Green River Killer Gary Ridgway.

“It does have some significant history value there, and it will be missed,” said Alexander, who flew on the plane when he worked security for Governor Locke.

“I’m not a person who likes to be airplanes a lot,” said Alexander, “From what I can remember it was a smooth flight.”

© 2018 KING