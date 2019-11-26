TACOMA, Wash. — A Pierce County youth football team is asking for a help after winning their way into a prestigious national championship tournament at the Football Hall of Fame in Ohio.

The coaches, parents and community supporters are scrambling to give the children an experience they believe will have an impact on and off the field. The team is the Paladin Knights, they are the first and second-grade team for the Nisqually Football League.

Since July, the players and cheerleaders have been practicing and playing games, sometimes four or five times a week.

“They all played their tails off and we're just extremely proud of them all,” said parent Georgina Gilman.

During their weekend celebration, reality set in.

“How are we going to get there?” Coach Ty Jones asked.

The team has a few weeks to raise $20,000 for the tournament that runs Dec 11-15.

“We’re just trying to raise the money to be able to get to Ohio and give these kids a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Jones explained.

Several of the children come from single-parent homes and some face financial challenges. The team has a faith-based focus, dedicating time every week to life lessons and mentoring.

“Some of these kids have never been out of their neighborhood, some of them out of their state,” Coach Erick Tijiboy explained. “And to be able to take them across the nation to show them this is possible in life, if you just work hard -- I think it would impact their life far greater than they could imagine.”

As they huddled up at the end of their Monday practice, there was no talk about money-- just their usual prayer and cheer for the team. They know what it's like to be underdogs, on the field and sometimes in life.

“It took us a long time to get here and if we didn't win a game, each time we got down, we still got back up,” one player explained.

For more information on the team and how you can help, click here.