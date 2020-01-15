While the snow is causing chaos for residents near US 2, and snarling traffic across Puget Sound, it's undeniably beautiful from above.

KING 5's helicopter SkyKING soared over the snow-covered Snoqualmie Falls on Tuesday evening, just as another Winter Storm Warning went into effect.

KING

On Monday, the KING 5 drone "Dexter" took an aerial tour of snowed-in Snohomish County:

SkyKING also took a tour of Seattle and the Eastside blanketed in snow on Monday:

