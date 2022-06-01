Evacuations issued for Skokomish Valley as flooding hits parts of Grays Harbor, Mason counties

Hoquiam is also experiencing localized flooding, and a doctor's office in Aberdeen was under floodwaters Thursday afternoon.

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Areas of Grays Harbor County and Mason County are experiencing flooding Thursday due to heavy rain and snowmelt.

Residents in flood-prone areas of Skokomish Valley in Mason County were ordered to either evacuate or prepare to shelter in place due to quickly rising floodwaters with imminent flooding and road closures expected.

"We expect more road closures with some areas cut-off and inaccessible as early as 3:00 p.m.," wrote the Washington Department of Emergency Management.

Evacuations issued by local officials for the Skokomish Valley due to flooding. You can read the alert here. https://t.co/yRuVuOwqWv pic.twitter.com/RIczeHCsu1 — WA Emergency Management (@waEMD) January 6, 2022

As of 11 a.m., the 800 line and Ells Hill Road are closed. Floodwaters are expected to rise as high as 17 and a half feet by midnight.

This comes after Mason County declared a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of the heavy rain due to the "extensive damage" dealt by the recent snowstorm.

A Flood Warning went into effect Thursday afternoon for areas of Grays Harbor County after major flooding was forecasted for the Chehalis River above Grand Mound. The Flood Warning is expected to be in place until Sunday afternoon.

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management said the Chehalis River will reach 144.5 feet, causing “major flooding, inundating roads and farm lands in Independence Valley.”

Floodwaters are expected to cover State Route 12 and James, Independence and Moon roads.

The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday afternoon and crest Friday afternoon at 145.2 feet.

Officials said it isn’t expected to fall below flood stage until Sunday morning.

The Hoquiam Police Department told residents to prepare for localized flooding. The city’s public works department opened a free sandbag station next to the Department of Licensing Office at the end of 8th Street.

Hoquiam police urge residents to not drive through floodwaters.

Around 8:30 a.m., Twin Harbors Eye Center in Aberdeen posted pictures on Facebook of flooding inside its offices.

Meanwhile, Flood Warnings have also been issued for various parts of western Washington as snowmelt and heavy rain create potentially disastrous conditions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers:

Issaquah Creek near Issaquah

Puyallup River near Orting

Chehalis River near Grand Mound, Doty, Centralia and Porter

Deschutes River near Rainier

Newaukum River near Chehalis

Skokomish River near Potlach

Skookumchuck River near Centralia and Bucoda

South Prairie Creek at South Prairie