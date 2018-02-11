A flood watch is in effect for parts of Western Washington through Saturday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood watch for the Snoqualmie River in King County and the Nooksack River in Whatcom County.

The river near Snoqualmie Falls could crest at or above flood stage before midnight Friday. If it doesn't crest by then, the NWS says another batch of heavy rain early Saturday should bring Snoqualmie River closer to flood stage.

NWS expects 4-9 inches of rain to fall in the North Cascades between now and Saturday. If the rainfall pushes the Snoqulamie River over flood stage, any flooding in the area is expected to be minor. Anyone living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared for those conditions.

A flood watch is also in effect for the Nooksack River in Whatcom County, which could reach minor flood stage by Friday. NWS reports any flooding there would also be minor.

