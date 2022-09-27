Floatplane wreckage recovery begins Tuesday in Mutiny Bay

The National Transportation Safety Board, U.S. Navy and Island County personnel will work around the clock to survey and recover the wreckage.

WHIDBEY ISLAND STATION, Wash. — Editor's note: The video in the player above aired on Sept. 26.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), U.S. Navy and Island County personnel began recovery operations Tuesday morning for the wreckage of the DHC-3 Turbine Otter that crashed near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4.

The team will be conducting work in 12-hour shifts around the clock.

The two barges for the operations moved into position on Monday and anchored in proximity to the aircraft wreckage. One is outfitted with a crane which will be used in the lifting operation and the other barge holds the remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

According to the NTSB, once the ROV confirms the wreckage, a survey of the site will be conducted. The survey’s focus is to visualize the wreckage and document its condition and position.

After the site is assessed, the team will decide how best to lift it out of the water based on the condition of the wreckage. The lifting process may be a direct lift by attaching cables to the wreckage and raising it to the barge with a crane or the ROV will be used to place smaller sections of the wreckage into baskets to be lifted.

The Deep Drone 8000 ROV has two arms and video cameras and is equipped with sonar and lighting systems. The ROV requires a team of four specialists to operate the equipment.

Some items from the airplane have already been recovered, according to the NTSB, including foam fragments from the plane's floats, a seat cushion, a seat belt, dispatch paperwork, flooring structure remnants and some personal items from the victims.