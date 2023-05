Gravelly Lake Drive is closed from Nyanza Road to Lake Steilacoom Drive.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Two people are in critical condition after a float plane crashed in Lakewood on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the 11200 block of Greystone Drive.

Both people were transported to area hospitals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.