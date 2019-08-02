Nearly two dozen bus routes were canceled in King County and dozens of flights canceled ahead of Friday evening's snowstorm.

Weather models call for 4-8 inches of snow in the Puget Sound region by Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of schools in western Washington also took proactive measures by scheduling early releases. Find school alerts here.

Canceled flights

Airlines in and out of Sea-Tac Airport canceled more than 100 flights by 8 a.m. Friday morning; the majority of which were scheduled during the height of Friday evening's storm.

Several airlines, including Alaska and Southwest, offered to rebook customers to flights that would leave before the snowstorm's arrival.

According to a TSA spokesperson, security lines started slowing as most flyers tried moving to earlier flights. TSA typically recommends that people show up to the airport two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international one.

Bus routes canceled

King County Metro canceled 20 bus routes ahead of the Friday morning commute "in preparation for the coming winter storm."

Routes 9, 29, 37, 71, 78, 125, 200, 201, 204, 208, 224, 237, 243, 244, 268, 308, 309, 316, 330, ST 540 were canceled. Metro said all buses will begin driving on snow routes at 2 p.m.

Riders can visit MetroWinter.com for snow routes details.

