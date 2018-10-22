Overnight fog limited visibility for most people around Puget Sound Monday morning. But it may be Sea-Tac Airport that feels the brunt of its force.

Shortly before 9 a.m., the Port of Seattle announced a temporary suspension of all "take offs and landings due to fog." The port encouraged all passengers to track their flight status during the delays.

Between 5-9 a.m., 79 percent of departures were delayed out of Sea-Tac Airport with an average delay of 26 minutes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and online tracking data.

More than a dozen flights were diverted to other airports Monday morning. Online data reported most of the diverted flights ended up at airports within Washington state, but a few were directed to land in Portland, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, and Dallas-Fort Worth.

We are temporarily suspending take offs and landings due to fog, which caused runway visual range to fall below 500 ft. Monitor flight status at https://t.co/7lxLi7jvrZ. Thank you for your patience this morning. pic.twitter.com/BSyNZWZ5NL — Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) October 22, 2018

The port has not yet announced that the suspension has been lifted. Check back for updates.

