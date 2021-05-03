Samantha Mott, a Sacramento International Airport spokesperson, told ABC10 a passenger died on a Delta flight to Seattle. It is not known how they died.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Delta flight to Seattle from Cabo, Mexico was diverted to Sacramento International Airport Thursday night after a passenger on the plane died, according to an airport spokesperson.

Samantha Mott, a Sacramento International Airport spokesperson, told ABC10 Sacramento Airport Fire pronounced the passenger dead.

The identity of the passenger and how they died has not been released as of publication.