EVERETT, Wash. — It was an emotional weekend in Everett as word spread that a long-time member of the community passed away. Samiu “Sam” Bloomfield was known for his patriotic tattoos and for standing on a busy street corner, waving the American flag.

According to friends, he had been struggling with health issues for the last few months. The corner of Broadway and Everett Avenue is now covered with flags, photos, and flowers in his honor.

While many people wear their hearts on their sleeves, Bloomfield wore his on his face. His body was covered with patriotic tattoos that showed his love for his country. He was an immigrant who came to the United States from Tonga and described the U.S. as "heaven".

“I woke up to the awful news this morning, unfortunately, instantly broke down in tears," said Everett resident James Muramoto.

Loved ones said he lost his wife a few years ago and then his home. He had not been seen in a few days and was found by a Good Samaritan in bad shape.

Bloomfield was taken to the hospital for surgery but didn't recover.

Throughout the day, there was a chorus of honks from cars passing by in his honor. Friends tell us the area outside the Chevron station will always be “Sam’s Corner.”