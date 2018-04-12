All Washington state and United States flags outside of state agencies will be lowered in memory of former United States President George H.W. Bush who passed away on November 30, 2018.

Governor Inslee’s office directed all flags to be lowered to half-staff until close of business or sunset on Monday, December 31, 2018. Citizens and businesses are encouraged to join.

President Donald Trump proclaimed Wednesday, December 5 as a National Day of Mourning to honor the 41st president. The federal government will be closed, as will the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. Mail delivery and post office retail services will also be suspended.

There still will be some package delivery given the holiday season "to ensure that our network remains fluid," the USPS says.

A state funeral will be held at the Washington National Cathedral Wednesday.

