Fishing vessel carrying 2,600 gallons of fuel sinks off San Juan Island

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — A 49-foot fishing vessel carrying an estimated 2,600 gallons of fuel and oil sank off the coast of San Juan Island Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard confirms.

The commercial fishing vessel had 5 people onboard, all of whom were saved without incident by a good Samaritan.

2,600 of the 4,000 gallon capacity of fuel and oil is estimated to have been on the boat according to the USCG, and it confirms $130,000 has been allocated for salvage cleanup.

Due to it being close to international waters with Canada, the USCG said it is working with Canadian partner agencies to assess the cleanup.