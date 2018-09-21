Fall officially arrived on Saturday, and we now have more nighttime than daylight. Don't tell Mother Nature as a taste of summer-like weather is back!

As the first full week of autumn begins, a slice of summer returns as temperatures soar to the 70's by midweek! We should stay sunny and warm most of this week, with rain chances returning later in the weekend.

What about the long-term? Climate models keep us above normal for temperatures with below-normal rainfall for October. El Nino still plans to make an appearance in the winter, which will likely keep major storm tracks to our south.

There’s a 70 percent chance of an El Nino winter, according to the Climate Prediction Center. Evidence of El Nino has been building in the central Pacific Ocean, as a long strand of warmer-than-normal water builds across the equator.

We should probably get used to this warmer pattern for the months ahead.

