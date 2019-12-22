BURIEN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Department and other first responders are working with the family of a 2-year-old boy who was injured when a driver crashed into a Ross store in Burien December 16.

The boy, David Menjivar, and his grandfather, Obdulio Chiche, were among 11 people who were hurt when police say 51-year-old Lee Skelly slammed his vehicle into the storefront.

Skelly was believed to be under the influence of drugs and driving the getaway car after his girlfriend allegedly shoplifted at the store.

King County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said first responders were so moved after speaking to the injured toddler's family that they organized a collection within the department. They then extended it to the public through the family's GoFundMe account.

"The first responders felt really attached to the child because he didn't have a pulse for a while and it took quite a while to bring him back to life," said Abbott. "They started talking to the mom and really learning about the family and how they didn't really have any means to make money and there was no insurance involved."

RELATED: New video shows van crashing into Ross store in Burien

By Sunday morning, the campaign had raised more than $3,600 of its $25,000 goal. Deputies were planning to present the family with the money on January 3.

Skelly, the suspect in the crash, is facing vehicular assault and DUI charges.

RELATED: Suspects in Burien van crash that injured 11 have lengthy criminal histories