First frost advisory of the season for Puget Sound on Thursday

The season's first frost advisory was issued for Puget Sound Thursday morning. Widespread frost is also expected this weekend.

Mostly clear skies overnight will send temperatures plummeting into the upper 20s and 30s early Thursday. The South Sound may also wake up to patchy fog.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly sunny, but it's going to feel chilly with highs in the upper 40 and low 50s in places.

Widespread frost is also expected this weekend with the chance of a rain/snow mix under 1,000 feet, but no accumulation is expected.

A new storm is scheduled to move in Friday. The system could bring rain after Friday's morning commute. The rain will be heavy at times through the early afternoon and with a strong breeze. Winds will be from the south in the morning at 5-15 mph and become easterly by the evening. Rainfall estimates at this point range from 0.25 - 1.00 inches across the lowlands.

Snow levels will drop to about 2,000 feet on Friday. Higher spots in the Cascades mountains could get up to 11 inches of fresh snow by Friday evening. Be prepared for winter driving conditions on the passes Friday, especially by the afternoon and evening. But the first snowflakes may arrive by Friday morning.