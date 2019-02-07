Fireworks are a fun Fourth of July tradition but can also be dangerous if people are not careful.

Last year 5,000 people were injured from fireworks in July, and at least five people died, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Misuse can lead to some pretty serious injuries.

CPSC warns people against placing fireworks in containers or holding fireworks in hands as they go off.

Fireworks can also malfunction in different ways. They can tip over, fly errant paths, blowout, produce flying fragments, etc.

Here is a list of safety practices from the Consumer Product Safety Commission:

Make sure you have water nearby whether that be a hose or bucket. Wear eye protection. Do not light more than one firework at a time. Never allow kids to be near or light fireworks. Do not re-light or pick up already lit fireworks.

