Where you can and can't use fireworks in King, Pierce counties

SEATTLE — The Fourth of July is right around the corner and laws on discharging fireworks have changed over the past couple of years in the state's most populous counties.
Here's what you should know.
King County
Fireworks are banned in unincorporated King County, in all city, county and state parks, and within most city limits except for the following:
- Mercer Island: July 4 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Auburn and Pacific: July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Normandy Park: July 3 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., July 4 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- North Bend: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight
- Snoqualmie: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight
Pierce County
This is the first year fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county will only be allowed on July 4. The Pierce County Council passed the ordinance last year.
Additionally, some cities have adjusted the days and times when fireworks can be used.
According to the latest information from the Fire Prevention Bureau, fireworks are banned in all city, county and state parks and within most city limits except for the following:
- Bonney Lake: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight
- Buckley: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight
- Carbonado: July 3-5 from 9 a.m. to midnight
- Dupont: July 4 from 6 p.m. to midnight
- Eatonville: July 3-4 from noon to 11 p.m.
- Edgewood: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight
- Fife: June 28 from noon to 11 p.m., June 29-July 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight and July 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Lakewood: July 4 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Milton: July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Orting: July 4 from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Puyallup: July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Roy: June 28 from noon to 11 p.m. and June 29-July 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Ruston: Fireworks banned
- South Prairie: June 28 from noon to 11 p.m., June 29-July 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight and July 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sumner: July 4 from noon to midnight
- Unincorporated Pierce County: July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- University Place: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight
- Wilkeson: June 28 from noon to 11 p.m., June 29-July 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight and July 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Snohomish County
Fireworks are allowed in approved parts of unincorporated Snohomish County and the following cities:
- Granite Falls: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight
- Lake Stevens: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight
- Monroe: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight
- Snohomish: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight
- Stanwood: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight, July 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sultan: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight, July 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Fireworks are banned in all city, county and state parks.
Kitsap County
The discharge of fireworks is banned on Bainbridge Island and in all city, county and state parks. Fireworks are allowed in the following cities:
- Bremerton: July 4 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Port Orchard: July 4 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Poulsbo: June 29-July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.