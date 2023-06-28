Where you can and can't use fireworks in King, Pierce counties

Fireworks have changed over the past couple of years in the state's most populous counties. Here's what you should know.

SEATTLE — The Fourth of July is right around the corner and laws on discharging fireworks have changed over the past couple of years in the state's most populous counties.

Here's what you should know.

King County

Fireworks are banned in unincorporated King County, in all city, county and state parks, and within most city limits except for the following:

Mercer Island: July 4 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Auburn and Pacific: July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Normandy Park: July 3 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., July 4 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

North Bend: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight

Snoqualmie: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight

Pierce County

This is the first year fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county will only be allowed on July 4. The Pierce County Council passed the ordinance last year.

Additionally, some cities have adjusted the days and times when fireworks can be used.

According to the latest information from the Fire Prevention Bureau, fireworks are banned in all city, county and state parks and within most city limits except for the following:

Bonney Lake: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight

Buckley: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight

Carbonado: July 3-5 from 9 a.m. to midnight

Dupont: July 4 from 6 p.m. to midnight

Eatonville: July 3-4 from noon to 11 p.m.

Edgewood: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight

Fife: June 28 from noon to 11 p.m., June 29-July 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight and July 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lakewood: July 4 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Milton: July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Orting: July 4 from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Puyallup: July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Roy: June 28 from noon to 11 p.m. and June 29-July 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ruston: Fireworks banned

South Prairie: June 28 from noon to 11 p.m., June 29-July 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight and July 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sumner: July 4 from noon to midnight

Unincorporated Pierce County: July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

University Place: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight

Wilkeson: June 28 from noon to 11 p.m., June 29-July 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight and July 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Snohomish County

Fireworks are allowed in approved parts of unincorporated Snohomish County and the following cities:

Granite Falls: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight

Lake Stevens: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight

Monroe: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight

Snohomish: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight

Stanwood: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight, July 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sultan: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight, July 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Fireworks are banned in all city, county and state parks.

Kitsap County

The discharge of fireworks is banned on Bainbridge Island and in all city, county and state parks. Fireworks are allowed in the following cities: