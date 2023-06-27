Fireworks are only allowed July 4 for the first time in unincorporated Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Some Pierce County residents will see further restrictions on when they can discharge fireworks this Fourth of July.
This is the first year fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county will only be allowed on July 4. The Pierce County Council passed the ordinance last year.
Additionally, some cities have adjusted the days and times when fireworks can be used.
According to the latest information from the Fire Prevention Bureau, the following are the days and times fireworks can be discharged in cities throughout Pierce County:
- City, county and state parks: Fireworks banned
- Crystal Mountain: Fireworks banned
- Bonney Lake: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight
- Buckley: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight
- Carbonado: July 3-5 from 9 a.m. to midnight
- Dupont: July 4 from 6 p.m. to midnight
- Eatonville: July 3-4 from noon to 11 p.m.
- Edgewood: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight
- Fife: June 28 from noon to 11 p.m., June 29-July 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight and July 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Fircrest: Fireworks banned
- Gig Harbor: Fireworks banned
- Greenwater: Fireworks banned
- JBLM: Fireworks banned
- Lakewood: July 4 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Milton: July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Orting: July 4 from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Puyallup: July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Roy: June 28 from noon to 11 p.m. and June 29-July 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Ruston: Fireworks banned
- South Prairie: June 28 from noon to 11 p.m., June 29-July 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight and July 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Steilacoom: Fireworks banned
- Sumner: July 4 from noon to midnight
- Tacoma: Fireworks banned
- Unincorporated Pierce County: July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- University Place: July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight
- Wilkeson: June 28 from noon to 11 p.m., June 29-July 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight and July 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.