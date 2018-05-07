Fire investigators believe fireworks sparked a fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, damaging five homes in Lake Stevens.

Lake Stevens Fire said the preliminary damage estimate is $1 million.

One of the homeowners said she was getting ready to go to bed when her husband noticed an orange glow and then fire outside their bedroom window.

The two managed to grab their cat and dog and evacuate their house without harm. The fire charred the side of their home and roof as well as their neighbor's, whose roof collapsed from the fire damage.

Two of the homes suffered serious damage. Firefighters managed to stop the fire from completely burning a third home, but the flames melted the siding of the house.

The neighbor was out of town during the fire; no one was injured.

© 2018 KING